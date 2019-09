As Uproxx points out, though, Negan's past life is also the key to understanding his relationship with Carl. We learn that Negan thought cursing in front of the students made him cool their eyes. In a similar way, Negan seems to want Carl to think he's cool. He chose to keep him around after his transgression. And he's always having Carl witness his acts of cruelty and violence. "Hey, kid, look what a bad-ass I am!" Does he have a need for Carl to not only fear and respect him, but perhaps idolize him? Maybe he thinks that's the key to total loyalty. Perhaps it's an insecurity? Maybe that impulse is a result of his coaching days. Or maybe, like many a militant gym teacher, Negan has always been an asshole.