The Newest Oreo Flavor Will Warm You Right Up

When the weather outside is frightful, this new Oreo flavor is going to be downright delightful. Food Beast reported (via JunkBanter) that the newest flavor of the sandwich cookie is Hot Cocoa.
"No, not this year," the site posted on Instagram. "But this time next year, Hot Cocoa Oreos will become reality."
Fellow Instagrammer The Junk Food Aisle even created a mock-up of what the packaging may look like. Clearly, no one is skimping on the marshmallows here.
No, not this year. But this time next year, Hot Cocoa Oreos will become reality. This packaging mockup was prepared by my friend @thejunkfoodaisle who, by the looks of it, really really really enjoys marshmallows in his hot chocolate. Hot Cocoa Oreos will debut alongside the Winter Oreos and the White Chocolate Oreos in October 2017.
It makes a lot of sense once you hear that the Hot Cocoa Oreo will be a mix of chocolate and marshmallow flavors.
This new Oreo will reportedly hit shelves in October 2017. It's right when those red Winter Oreos and White Chocolate Oreos also arrive in stores.
Oreo's Wondervault clearly has a lot of tricks up its sleeves for the upcoming year. Recently, it was teased that next fall will give us the Apple Pie Oreo. Yes, dreams really do come true.
