The Newest Oreo Flavor Will Warm You Right Up

No, not this year. But this time next year, Hot Cocoa Oreos will become reality. This packaging mockup was prepared by my friend @thejunkfoodaisle who, by the looks of it, really really really enjoys marshmallows in his hot chocolate. Hot Cocoa Oreos will debut alongside the Winter Oreos and the White Chocolate Oreos in October 2017.

A photo posted by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Dec 2, 2016 at 8:13am PST