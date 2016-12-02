Leah Remini Defends 50 Cent's Love Of Butt Play

Good morning! If you were thirsty for your first cup of tea today, then you're in luck. Today's tea is being served with a side of 50 Cent, Leah Remini, Vivica A. Fox, and anilingus. Ready?
It all started in November of last year, when Vivica A. Fox appeared on Watch What Happens Live! and talked about her previous relationship with 50 Cent. The two dated for less than six months, but their time together clearly had a lasting impact on them both (as we're still talking about it 13 years later). The 52-year-old cryptically implied to host Andy Cohen that 50 Cent is gay. She also called him "a booty snatcher" and bashed a magazine cover that he appeared on with another guy.
Immediately after the show aired, 50 Cent defended himself on Instagram, saying he let her lick his ass and that is why she thinks he is gay.
But the best part of the conversation has to be Leah Remini's response. The actress and anti-Scientology activist had the most candid response that pretty much settled the whole ass-licking, gay rumor conversation.
It started with Cohen telling Remini what went down many months ago and how Fox insinuated that 50 was on Cohen's "team." To which 50 Cent casually says, "I didn’t know. I said to myself, personally Andy, I said to myself, ‘Oh no. Because I let her lick my ass she thinks I’m gay.’" For those unaware, 50 Cent is quite vocal about his love of anilingus.
Upon hearing this, Remini goes in on 50 Cent, telling him that if you ask someone to lick your ass, rumors may start to spread. She tells 50, "And that’s the problem. That’s the problem. You let someone lick your ass and look what happens... Don’t let anybody lick your ass."
Cohen asks Remini if she would ever lick a man's ass (she wouldn't) prompting Remini to just cut straight to the chase: "Here’s the thing. Let me just say this. I’m not bashing Vivica at all because I did work with Vivica and she is nice and I don’t know this back story. I don’t have a dog in this fight. But here’s what I’m saying. If I was a guy and I had that kind of watch and those kind of sneakers and a bitch would lick my ass, I’d let her lick my ass."
The feud between Fox and 50 Cent feels far from over, but we'd also love to hear Remini weigh in on the Kanye West and Amber Rose tweet.
