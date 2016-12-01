The Internet Is Freaking Out About This Bizarre Beauty Ingredient

It’s a given that many skin-care products make ambitious (read: unsubstantiated) claims, like the power to “shrink” pores, “erase” wrinkles, and “fill in” fine lines — all of which are pretty much impossible without a good Facetune.
Occasionally, though, we’ll spot something so absurd that we can’t help but pause and ask ourselves, How is this allowed to happen? That kind of self-reflection often goes down at Whole Foods, the land of all things holistic and ridiculous (and, okay, a really good hot-food bar).
Case in point: Redditor lithiumlights discovered the most bizarre ingredients list on the bottle of this $10 rosewater face mist. After finding it in the grass-fed, cruelty-free organic superstore, lithiumlights shared the photo to the Reddit Skincare Addiction thread — and the comments section blew up.
As you can see, it's not your average run-of-the-mill rosewater we’re dealing with here: It’s vor-mag water: “water that has been vortexed and magnetized to raise the energy to a higher vibration that [they] believe to be more beneficial.”
While you were busy trying to picture what, exactly, that entails, we asked Randy Schueller, a cosmetic chemist and one-half of The Beauty Brains. After he finished laughing at the label, Schueller said, “Not only is this pseudo-science gibberish, but it’s also illegal to label a product like this [in the U.S.].”
According to Schueller, brands are required by law to use one of the official names for water — aqua, eau, or plain ol’ water. “'Vortex water,'” Schueller clarified, “is not one of them.”
Good to know.
