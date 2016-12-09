21 Bosses Share The Best Gifts They Ever Received

There are always a few people on your holiday gift list that are tricky to buy for, whether it's your picky brother-in-law or the niece who has everything. One of the hardest names to cross off? Your boss.



To find out what gifts the head honchos really want, we went straight to the source. We asked CEOs, founders, and presidents from a variety of industries and companies about the best gifts they ever received.



The answers varied, but there was a common thread — and it wasn't price point. The most memorable presents were the most thoughtful. And little touches, like personalizing a notebook, can be mighty impressive.



While you probably can't replicate the exact gifts these executives received (most of us can't afford to give our bosses a David Yurman bracelet, for instance) they might provide inspiration for similar gifts. The bottom line? Don't be afraid to go with something personal; it will show your boss that you care (and pay attention to their interests).



Click through to see the gifts these leaders still remember, years later.