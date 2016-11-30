From The Inventor Of The Cronut Comes Churro Sculptures

Pastry
chef artist Dominique Ansel is always putting unique twists on classic desserts like doughnuts, milk and cookies, ice cream, and more. Unsurprisingly, he's back at it. This time, he's taking on the churro, that sugary, fried-dough favorite. Ansel's version of this treat is called the ChurroDuo and it's a significant departure from the cinnamon sticks you're used to seeing on street carts or at state fairs. This edible sculpture is way more high-end and features two interlocking churro pyramids. A white sesame and cinnamon sugar pyramid is harmoniously joined to a black sesame and black sugar-coated one. Together, they're served as a warm dessert with a side of caramel sauce.
According to FoodBeast, the ChurroDuo made its debut in Dominique Ansel's Tokyo bakery on November 18. If you're not in Japan and feeling bummed you can't get a bite of this churro creation, don't lose hope. In one of his Instagram posts about the ChurroDuo, Ansel wrote, "Currently only our @dabjapan has this new item, but I'm pretty tempted to bring it to NY and London."
Maybe you don't think New York City needs another viral food trend, but there's no denying we could use a little more unity right now. And if it's in the form of a sweet treat from our favorite dessert inventor, all the better.
