Johnny Depp Put His Los Angeles Penthouses On The Market For $12.8M

Throughout his film career, Johnny Depp has gotten to live in some incredible imaginary universes. He's been the Mad Hatter in Wonderland, Willy Wonka in his chocolate factory, and most recently, the evil Grindelwald in the wizarding world. Even with that impressive track record of fantastical environments, Depp's real-life home (or rather, homes) is just as creative and cool as anything we've ever seen in the movies.
Over the past 10 years, Depp has collected five penthouses in the iconic Eastern Columbia Building located in downtown Los Angeles. According to CNBC, together, the penthouses made up an 11,500-square-foot home for the actor.
Last month, Depp put his full collection of apartments up for sale, and buyers have quickly been snatching them up. The first went for $3.1 million and the second sold for $2.5 million. According to Kevin Dees of the Partners Trust, who has been handling the listings, "While being owned by Johnny Depp certainly attracts more media attention to the Penthouse collection for sale, what makes them unique beyond that is the opportunity to own a wing atop L.A.'s most architecturally significant residential high-rise building located in the vibrant Historic Core District of downtown Los Angeles." Take a look ahead to explore the gigantic home Depp created — and is now selling for a fortune.
Over the past 10 years, Depp has collected five penthouses in the iconic Eastern Columbia Building located in downtown Los Angeles. According to CNBC, together, the penthouses made up an 11,500-square-foot home for the actor.
Last month, Depp put his full collection of apartments up for sale, and buyers have quickly been snatching them up. The first went for $3.1 million and the second sold for $2.5 million. According to Kevin Dees of the Partners Trust, who has been handling the listings, "While being owned by Johnny Depp certainly attracts more media attention to the Penthouse collection for sale, what makes them unique beyond that is the opportunity to own a wing atop L.A.'s most architecturally significant residential high-rise building located in the vibrant Historic Core District of downtown Los Angeles." Take a look ahead to explore the gigantic home Depp created — and is now selling for a fortune.