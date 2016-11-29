These Are The Body-Positive Stickers You Need In Your Life

It's a message that bears repeating for many of us, but particularly for those of us who may be suffering or recovering from an eating disorder: Eat what you want.
Author and chef Ruby Tandoh, who runs an online shop called Do What You Want alongside her girlfriend, Leah Pritchard, decided to spread this message far and wide — in glorious sticker form.
the ~eat what you want~ stickers are back! my gf + i are raising money for charity - all profits go to Beat and Mind https://t.co/1UrTRv1pX2 pic.twitter.com/54CbXKhRRW— Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) November 29, 2016
"We wanted to create something that was about finding joy in food, no matter who you are," Tandoh told Refinery29. "A lot of the food press is pretty old-fashioned and often fatphobic, so I think it was important to depict people of all genders and body types enjoying all kinds of food."
The stickers, designed by artist Julia Scheele, are here to remind you how important (and joyful) it is to eat without shame.
"A huge element of recovery from disordered eating is learning to value your cravings, your appetite, and your tastes, and go where your hunger leads you," a description of the stickers reads.
truly the magic that @juliascheele brought to life in these stickers is amazing pic.twitter.com/woArX23tqS— Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) November 29, 2016
Tandoh told Refinery29 that she first released the stickers in July along with her second book, Flavour, but she brought them back this week to help promote the causes for which she's currently fundraising.
Proceeds from the stickers (and everything else in the Do What You Want store) will be split between the U.K. charities Beat (an organization that helps those suffering and recovering from eating disorders) and Mind (an organization that helps those with mental illness).
"Having suffered from eating disorders in the past, the work that Beat does is really close to my heart," Tandoh told us.
Her attitude toward food, she said, changed when she began learning to cook: "Being forced to really understand how food works, and have that tactile, sensory engagement with food, made me realize just how magical and nourishing food is."
Since then, Tandoh has been an active champion of eating what you want, without guilt — and she wants you to do the same. So the next time you're feeling down about your body or feeling ashamed about what you're eating, let these stickers be a positive reminder that to eat without shame is a beautiful thing.
The Eat What You Want sticker pack is available for pre-order at Do What You Want, and will be released on December 12th.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
