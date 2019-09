These Are The Body-Positive Stickers You Need In Your Life

Tandoh told Refinery29 that she first released the stickers in July along with her second book, Flavour , but she brought them back this week to help promote the causes for which she's currently fundraising.Proceeds from the stickers (and everything else in the Do What You Want store) will be split between the U.K. charities Beat (an organization that helps those suffering and recovering from eating disorders) and Mind (an organization that helps those with mental illness)."Having suffered from eating disorders in the past, the work that Beat does is really close to my heart," Tandoh told us.Her attitude toward food, she said, changed when she began learning to cook: "Being forced to really understand how food works, and have that tactile, sensory engagement with food, made me realize just how magical and nourishing food is."Since then, Tandoh has been an active champion of eating what you want, without guilt — and she wants you to do the same. So the next time you're feeling down about your body or feeling ashamed about what you're eating, let these stickers be a positive reminder that to eat without shame is a beautiful thing.The Eat What You Want sticker pack is available for pre-order at Do What You Want , and will be released on December 12th.If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.