Ariana Grande recently shared two teasers for her upcoming Christmas track, "Christmas & Chill." And we all know what she's implying. After the ornaments are all hung, the presents are all wrapped, and the Christmas cookies are decorated, it's time to cuddle up with your special holiday hunny and... chill. Clever.



Props to the singer for repurposing the popular (and overused) millennial term "Netflix & chill" with a fun holiday-twist. I wonder if her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, will have a surprise verse. He could rap about Rudolph, or Jack Frost nipping at his nose. The possibilities are endless.



The song isn't out yet, but she shared the song's original art work, as well as a brief snippet of the track.

