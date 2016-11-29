The last time anyone gave much thought to crimped hair was in the '80s. (Okay, and that one time Zac Efron wore the style on Jimmy Fallon. But we digress.) Back then, pretty much everyone — from Madonna to heavy-metal band members — was about the rippled effect. Since then, crimps have appeared here and there on runways and red carpets, but in a seriously pared-down fashion. We never really thought they'd make a big resurgence.
But we were wrong, and the Refinery29 U.K. team headed to Hershesons salon to prove it. In the video above, you can see how hairstylist Adrian Parkitny's strategically placed crimps take the look from retro to cool-girl in mere minutes.
Before starting the crimp, he creates waves by curling small, one-inch sections to give the hair more texture. Then, instead of doing the entire head from root to tip, he grabs fine sections of hair and crimps "just a few places," he says. The finished effect is piece-y, unexpected, and totally modern. Press play above to see it for yourself, then get ready to love the '80s all over again.
