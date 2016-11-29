Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout got the wedding of her dreams this year, and fans of her reality show got to see the real-life Nicholas Sparks moment play out on the November 28 finale of Teen Mom OG.
Bookout wed Taylor McKinney during an intimate ceremony on October 8, and it was certainly a celebration of love. The bride and mom of three wore a stunning rose-gold dress, had her children as ring bearers, and ushered in her married life with fellow OG Teen Moms Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell in attendance.
It was Bookout's vows — which she read with shaking hands — that left fans in a puddle of tears. Staring at McKinney, she opened up about the struggles she faced in her life.
"I was a single mom with a hidden heart. A sarcastic, stubborn young woman trying to beat the odds with the entire world watching my every move. And I happened to live 800 miles away [from McKinney.] I remember wondering which part of me and my story would scare you away first. But you never ran away and you never doubted us," Bookout says with tears in her eyes.
She then explained how her now-husband choosing to leave his hometown to continue a relationship with the reality star sealed the deal:
"The summer you left everything you had ever known and moved to Tennessee is when you confirmed what I had hoped for all along. That perfect love will always conquer fear."
So... anyone else feeling all the feels right now? Twitter certainly is:
@MaciBookoutMTV Maci! Your vows literally made me ball my eyes out! You looked so beautiful! Congratulations! It was so precious! ♡♡♡— Katie Mae Darling🍁 (@KellerKaytlynn) November 29, 2016
I truly am moved to tears, the vows were seriously amazing @MaciBookoutMTV @tmon3yy ❤️— Maci Bookout Fanpage (@MaciDeshaneFP) November 29, 2016
Omg Maci's vows r killing me over here, the tears. such a great family. idk I think Ryan missed out n he knows it #TeenMomOG— candygirl (@candygirl1071) November 29, 2016
Congrats to the happy couple — may they continue to put Sparks to shame.
