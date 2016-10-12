We’re In Awe Of The Color Of This Teen Mom’s Wedding Dress

Congratulations are in order to another Teen Mom. Maci Bookout recently wed Taylor McKinney on October 8 at an intimate wedding in Greenville, Florida.
The couple shared pictures from their ceremony with Us Weekly, including the bride's unique strapless couture gown from designer Riki Dalal Haute Couture. Instead of going for the basic white, Bookout amped it up a bit by wearing a shade of rose gold that stood out against the lush greenery around her.
It's a great modern take on the traditional idea of a wedding dress.
The couple shared pictures from their ceremony with Us Weekly, including the bride's unique strapless couture gown from designer Riki Dalal Haute Couture. Instead of going for the basic white, Bookout amped it up a bit by wearing a shade of rose gold that stood out against the lush greenery around her.
It's a great modern take on the traditional idea of a wedding dress.
Bookout, 25, and Taylor, 27, have two children together who were also in the wedding. Jayde, 16 months, who was a flower girl, and the youngest, Maverick, 4 months, who sat in a wagon that she pulled down the aisle. The two have been together for more than four years.
Fellow Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell attended the wedding and told Us that Bookout was "a gorgeous bride" and that when she "explained their story and how they met" she started "getting teary." McKinney and Bookout also wrote their own vows, which apparently left everyone a little misty-eyed.
Advertisement
Earlier this month, Bookout shared pictures of the couple's engagement photos which were just as amazing. The two even had a theme for their photo shoot: keeping each other safe and grounded.
Head over to Us for even more pictures of the newlyweds.
Head over to Us for even more pictures of the newlyweds.
Advertisement