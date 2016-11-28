Don't Throw Away Your Shot To Watch This Hamilton Wedding Speech

Since its debut last year, Hamilton's lyrics have been on everybody's lips. So it's no surprise that many people have now been coming up with their own words to the popular songs. A few weeks ago, we saw Matt Rotner write a Hamilton-inspired rap for a speech at his sister's wedding, and we couldn't stop watching it. Now, luckily, another brother has come up with a wedding toast to the tune of "My Shot," one of the musical's most recognizable songs.
Just as with Rotner's speech, this Hamilton toast was a total surprise to the bride and groom. The best man started off by telling the two newlyweds he had written them a special poem. He then teases his audience by stating matter-of-factly, "They're not throwing away their shot. They're not throwing away their shot," just as Lin-Manuel Miranda starts his song in the show. However, the groom's brother stops short and declares, "You know what? If I'm going to do anything about Hamilton, I'm going to sing it." That's when the crowd understandably goes wild. If you need even more Hamilton in your life, take a listen to this brother's impressive rap, below.
