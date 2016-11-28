We firmly believe that you should never need an excuse to eat ice cream. But if you were looking for one, we've got it. A researcher from Kyorin University in Tokyo says that, according to clinical trials, people get a mental boost after consuming this sweet treat for breakfast, as originally reported by Excite News. Yep, breakfast.
For the experiment, the subjects had to complete several tests on a computer. Those who ate ice cream right after they woke up had more success on the tests than those who hadn't — even those who'd drunk cold water, which indicates the effect probably wasn't simply due to the cold temperature.
The ice cream eaters' brain activity also exhibited more high-frequency alpha waves, which correlate with heightened alertness.
Yoshihiko Koga, the professor who conducted the study, says he is trying to figure out which ingredient could have boosted the subjects' brain power. Or maybe it was just the pure joy of eating ice cream that got them pumped up for the day.
One red flag, though: It's not clear whether the folks who didn't eat ice cream had breakfast of any kind (Refinery29 was unable to obtain the full text of this study) — if they didn't, that would cast these results into doubt.
"Our brain needs glucose to function, and a high-glucose meal will aid mental capacity considerably compared to a fasted brain," Nutritional Psychology Doctoral Researcher Katie Barfoot told The Telegraph. So, the main takeaway here may just be to eat breakfast.
And, by the way, your ability to score well on a test isn't the only factor to consider when you choose what to eat in the morning. While there's nothing wrong with including something sugary in your breakfast, ice cream alone might cause a spike and dip in blood sugar. Since that won't exactly keep you going throughout the day, it's a good idea to consider options that contain protein, fat, or fiber to keep you full and energized.
