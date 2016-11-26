Another collection of music from Black Mirror, the mind- and genre-bending anthology series, is set for release. Vulture is reporting that a soundtrack from "San Junipero," the fourth episode from season 3, will be out on December 2.
"San Junipero" is set in 1987 and was lauded by many viewers for its positive portrayal of a queer couple. It also features a heavy '80s influence in the music. Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror's creator, spoke to Vogue in October when the series premiered on Netflix. He explained that he wanted to create a "movie-fied" version of 1987 and that music was critical to the whole vibe. He wanted to indulge in some nostalgia and poke fun at the music from the time that people claim to hate, but secretly love. "All the music I said I hated, I secretly loved all of it," he told Vogue. "T’Pau and all of that. It was a great way for me to indulge in all those guilty pleasures."
The soundtrack, with a score created by Clint Mansell, will let listeners indulge along with Brooker as much as they want.
This isn't the first Black Mirror soundtrack. The music from "Men Against Fire," scored by Portishead's Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury, was released in October.
