Hillary Clinton Fans Showed Their Support With A Beautiful Tribute

The residents of Chappaqua, NY, wanted to cheer up a post-election Hillary Clinton this Thanksgiving. And from the looks of her Twitter account, they succeeded.
"I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving," Clinton wrote alongside a picture of about a dozen colorful homemade signs of support left along the road by her upstate New York home Thursday morning.
According to Politico, the signs, which held messages of gratitude for the recent presidential candidate, including, "We Are Thankful for Hillary, An American Hero," "Thank You Hillary," and, "I'm With Her," were the brainchild of local a 6-year-old boy named Liam.
"I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving," Clinton wrote alongside a picture of about a dozen colorful homemade signs of support left along the road by her upstate New York home Thursday morning.
According to Politico, the signs, which held messages of gratitude for the recent presidential candidate, including, "We Are Thankful for Hillary, An American Hero," "Thank You Hillary," and, "I'm With Her," were the brainchild of local a 6-year-old boy named Liam.
I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving. -H pic.twitter.com/b69mW3Oqbf— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 24, 2016
Liam, a longtime-for-a-6-year-old Clinton supporter, was disappointed that their shared hometown only had one “We Love HRC” sign on display after the election. "There ‘should be lots and lots of signs,'" Liam felt, because, surely, Clinton had to be "even sadder" than he was at the outcome, his mother explained. So the mother and son made a few signs of their own and decided to email friends and family for help with the Thanksgiving display.
Despite mounting talk of a recount in Wisconsin and other swing states, Clinton, and her Twitter account, have stayed largely out of the public eye since the election, with the exception of a now infamous run-in with one lucky lady hiker and a pre-Thanksgiving appearance at an event for the Children’s Defense Fund. But that won't stop these dedicated Clinton supporters from sharing their gratitude this holiday season.
Advertisement