Lucy Hale Tried Metallic Hair Tattoos — & It's So Pretty

Temporary tattoos long ago exited the realm of children's birthday parties and summer-camp color wars. The low-commitment ink snuck onto fashion runways and red carpets a few years ago, and has stayed there ever since. (Just look at the recent surge in makeup stickers, for example.) And for a recent photo shoot with Teen Vogue, Lucy Hale took the trend to new heights — and wore a sparkly set in her hair.
For the shoot, Hale's hairstylist, Kristin Ess — who also showed us how to make rad faux bangs — worked in some glittery-star hair tattoos at her roots. Turns out, they're just as easy to apply as regular old temporary tats, only they're way more fun. And they have far more uses, too: Need to cover up a grown-out dye job? Want something to mask greasy roots? These shiny decals may be just what you need.
Hale also experimented with glittery freckles and an emoji cat-eye, proving just how versatile sticker tats can be. As for us, we're just excited to try the trend for ourselves. Because unlike getting your hair dyed or cut, if you don't like it you can just peel it off.
