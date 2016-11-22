Meeting your ex's new partner can often be a little bit awkward. Fortunately for Maci Bookout, she's totally cool meeting the new lady in her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards' life — especially for the sake of their son, Bentley.
Bookout and Edwards, who dated when the now 25-year-old Bookout was 17, fought to overcome their rocky relationship. Edwards, now 27, was documented partying by the Teen Mom cameras while Bookout spent nights at home with their son. Eventually, the two split up, and committed to co-parenting Bentley. Bookout went on to wed Taylor McKinney, with whom she shares two children.
Now Edwards has found someone as well — and Bookout, McKinney, and Bentley had a great time hanging out with Edwards and new girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer at dinner.
In a new clip from Teen Mom OG, Bookout and her blended family look ever-comfortable, despite the potential for awkwardness. Later, the reality star comments to husband McKinney that she's thrilled her and Edwards can get along, especially considering how happy it makes Bentley.
In an interview with MTV News, Bookout explained how she's actually the perfect woman for Edwards:
"Ryan's perfect match would be — this is gonna sound ridiculous — someone exactly like me, but maybe not such a hard-ass. Like, someone that might be willing to put up with a little bit more of his shit than I was willing to put up with."
Hopefully Standifer fits the bill.
