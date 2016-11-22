It looks like Gabrielle Union has been educating Lena Dunham on "White Girl Privilege," and she's ready to school even more celebs.
In a recent interview featured in Harpers Bazaar, Union confirmed she'd chatted with the Girls creator about her privilege. Union also explained she was willing to sit down with stars like Amy Schumer and Kate Upton in order to "help to explain the oppressive systems that have benefited and allowed them to say these careless, insensitive and offensive things."
Schumer's latest bit of insensitivity came in the form of a recreation of Beyoncé's "Formation" video, a song and music video full of references not just to black culture, but of the prejudice black Americans face. While Schumer held she had Beyoncé's approval to create the "homage," she still faced sharp criticism.
Upton faced backlash after she criticized Miami Dolphins players for kneeling during the national anthem. Though the players taking a knee was a gesture of protest against police violence and solidarity with Black Lives Matter, Upton still felt the need to speak out against the gesture. She wrote on Instagram, "Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country."
At least now Upton and Schumer know they have an offer to be educated on their privilege.
