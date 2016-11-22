As the titular lead in Miss Sloane, Jessica Chastain is nothing short of ruthless. But it might be some of her best onscreen work to date. In part, that's because she's working with a killer script and ensemble cast. Miss Sloane isn't getting the same love as new installments of the James Bond franchise, but there's definitely something decidedly Bond-like about her character, a powerful Washington lobbyist who will use any tool — or weapon — at her disposal to win.



Of course, being a cutthroat woman in a competitive environment doesn't make Elizabeth Sloane a lot of friends. In this scene, she's standing outside a glass door while the lobbying firm's chief legal counsel tears her to shreds. Little does he know: Liz can lip-read. Of course she can. Every weapon at her disposal, right? Check out the teaser clip below, and don't miss the movie when it hits theaters this December. To call it a thriller is only the tip of the iceberg. You're going to want to find out what lies beneath the surface.