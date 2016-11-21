If you're like me, you look to Chip and Joanna Gaines for all your home-decor advice. Their rustic design ideas can transform any space — even my shoebox-sized Brooklyn apartment — into a shabby-chic dream. So it makes sense to follow their example when it comes to holiday decor, too. However, if you've never had the chance to catch one of the Fixer Upper holiday episodes, you may not be well-versed in how the couple decks out their farmhouse for Christmas. Luckily, Joanna Gaines, like any good HGTV star, keeps her Instagram updated with designs from her renovations, shop, bed and breakfast, and family home.



Last holiday season, she posted tons of photos of the festive additions she made to her many spaces. We've collected all her unique ideas for decorations and entertaining right here. The photos are sure to spark inspiration for how you can spread holiday cheer throughout your home this year — take a look.