Compare flights. Travel on off-peak days. Book an Airbnb, and do a grocery run as soon as you reach your destination. Chances are, you already know a lot of tricks to get the biggest bang for your travel buck. That's why we reached out to travel bloggers, professionals in the travel industry, and personal-finance pros (i.e., people who know bargains) and asked them their best secrets. What we uncovered were tips that were eye-opening, surprising, and — best of all — seriously money-saving. They're also tips you likely haven't heard before. So, yes, absolutely keep comparing fares and avoiding baggage fees. But take your travel game to the next level by incorporating these tips.



From booking airfares for under $50 to traveling within a city like a local to dining at five-star restaurants, consider this your travel cheat sheet on the cheap. Even if the only traveling you're doing is your annual pilgrimage to your relatives, the cash you'll save can go toward the trip of a lifetime. Click on for the 20 best tips, and enjoy the extra cash — you've earned it.