Do you miss the childhood ritual of setting up camp in front of the TV every Friday night to see what Cory, Shawn, Topanga, and Eric were up to on Boy Meets World? The ABC show ended over 16 years ago, but you might still miss that T.G.I.F. staple and the characters you grew up with. You can console yourself by binging on episodes of the recent Disney Channel spin-off, Girl Meets World, but it's just not the same. Perhaps you should consider making a real estate investment, instead. According to Trulia, the house that the Matthews family lived in is on the market for $1.6 million. You never thought it would cost so much to live like your elementary school TV crush, did you?
On the show, the kids grew up in a suburban neighborhood in Philadelphia, but the real-life location is actually inside a gated community in Studio City, CA. If that's not enough privacy for you, don't worry. The property is also surrounded by tall hedges, which might come in handy, since it is a famous house. The home is 2,500 square feet and there is a detached two-story guest unit and detached two-car garage on the 0.27 acres. Some of the decor is in need of updating, but who really cares? It's Cory Matthews' house. Take a look ahead to see inside.
