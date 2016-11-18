The relationship between Lorelai and Luke on Gilmore Girls was not originally intended to be a romance, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino just revealed to Entertainment Weekly. In fact, the owner of what became Luke's Diner wasn't even going to be a man.
"Luke was originally a female character," she said — and her name was Daisy.
It was merely to meet a quota that Luke came in to being. "[The network] came to me and said we need another guy, so I literally just took a character and changed the name, didn’t even change any of the dialogue because I’m that lazy," Sherman-Palladino said.
Who knows what could've happened if they didn't give that order. Could Lorelai have had a lesbian relationship? Would she have ended up with Chris or Max?
We'll never know, because when Luke stepped in, sparks flew. "It’s just this funny, weird chemistry that we had in terms of being complete opposites and also this built-in conflict of he has the thing she wants — which is coffee," Graham told EW. "It was just something about the two of those characters together that they kept going back to and then it kept growing."
And now, it's only another week until we get to see them consummate their relationship — or at least, in Scott Patterson's words, do some "really intense adult scenes."
"Luke was originally a female character," she said — and her name was Daisy.
It was merely to meet a quota that Luke came in to being. "[The network] came to me and said we need another guy, so I literally just took a character and changed the name, didn’t even change any of the dialogue because I’m that lazy," Sherman-Palladino said.
Who knows what could've happened if they didn't give that order. Could Lorelai have had a lesbian relationship? Would she have ended up with Chris or Max?
We'll never know, because when Luke stepped in, sparks flew. "It’s just this funny, weird chemistry that we had in terms of being complete opposites and also this built-in conflict of he has the thing she wants — which is coffee," Graham told EW. "It was just something about the two of those characters together that they kept going back to and then it kept growing."
And now, it's only another week until we get to see them consummate their relationship — or at least, in Scott Patterson's words, do some "really intense adult scenes."
Advertisement