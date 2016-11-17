Katie Holmes has a mini-me, and it's not her daughter Suri. It's her co-star in the upcoming movie All We Had.
In the film, which marks Holmes' directorial debut, Stefania LaVie Owen plays Holmes' character's daughter, who is coming of age after the 2008 financial crisis. Honestly, the casting couldn't be better.
Seriously, it's uncanny.
The 18-year-old actress, who appeared on the Carrie Diaries, shares the same nose and crinkled smile. She almost looks like a young Joey Potter. Something worth keeping in mind for any producers thinking of making a Dawson's Creek reboot or revival.
If that wasn't enough, Owen and Holmes seem to have some of the same facial expressions. Just check out the photos below and tell me you don't see the similarities.
You can't deny it, admit it.
Holmes recently shared a photo of a 10-year-old Suri and the truth is, Owen looks more like Holmes than Holmes' real daughter. Not that it matters, since Suri's influence is all over this movie. Holmes said being a mom inspired her work on the film.
"I was drawn to it because of the characters, but also because I am a mom and I know a mother-daughter dynamic," Holmes told Refinery29 in April. "It’s not obviously close to my own personal dynamic, but I thought, okay, for directing for the first time, this is in my wheelhouse."
See Holmes and her doppelgänger share the screen when All We Had hits theaters December 9.
