Update: Last year, in the midst of our pre-Thanksgiving planning stress, we were treated to a smile when an Arizona teen named Jamal Hinton posted a few screenshots of texts he received from a confused grandmother named Wanda Dench. Dench accidentally texted Hinton to invite him to her Thanksgiving dinner, thinking it was one of her grandchildren. When she figure out her mistake, she didn't un-invite Hinton because "That's what grandmas do...feed everyone."
Shortly after Hinton posted the screenshots on Twitter, the story went viral. People loved Hinton and Dench's unlikely friendship, and Twitter was even more thrilled to find out the two really did hang out on Thanksgiving last year. Now, a full year later, it looks like the two have made the get-together a tradition.
Last week, on Thanksgiving 2017, Jamal Hinton tweeted a photo of himself with Wanda Dench, celebrating Turkey Day together once again. Unsurprisingly, his tweet has received over 2oo,000 likes and has been retweeted over 70,00 times. Basically, these two are the digital gift that keeps on giving.
This story was originally published on November 17, 2016.
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you may be rushing around, trying to finalize your plans, and coordinate which dishes you're responsible for cooking — or pretending to cook, but really just buying. No judgment. In the midst of scrambling to nail down dinner arrangements, confusion can arise and mistakes can easily be made. That's exactly what happened to this Arizona grandmother, but she never expected her blunder to go viral.
Jamal Hinton, 17, received a text message yesterday inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. He didn't have the person's number, so he asked who it was. The response was a sweet, "Your grandmother," accompanied by the granny emoji.
Hinton was confused, so he followed a smart rule when dealing with unknown numbers and asked for a picture to prove who it was. After exchanging photos, it was glaringly obvious that the grandma had texted the wrong number, but when Hinton joked about joining the celebration, anyway, she sweetly responded, "Of course you can. That's what grandmas do...feed everyone."
Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/laXmX6rotA— Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 15, 2016
The teenager took screenshots of the kind exchange and posted them on Twitter. Now, the texts are blowing up. Since being posted, the screenshots have been retweeted over 190,000 times. Unfortunately, Hinton didn't erase the sender's number, and Mashable reported that the phone has now been disconnected. She may have had some recent trouble with technology, but we will say, this generous granny does have a mean emoji game.
