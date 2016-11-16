Since Joni Mitchell released Blue in 1971, the song "River" has been one of the iconic singer's standout hits. Boston folk duo Tall Heights has just released a cover of the singer-songwriter's enduring song, and it's pretty good.
The Christmas track doubles as a sad breakup song, and Tall Heights does it justice. The pair infuses it with a pop-electronic sound, while still staying true to the Mitchell's initial vibe. "Oh, I wish I had a river so long / I would teach my feet to fly," Tall Heights frontmen Tim Harrington and Paul Wright sing. "I wish I had a river / I could skate away on / I made my baby say goodbye."
"River" is one of Mitchell's most covered songs. Tall Heights performs it live on this track, which is available on Vevo.
Tall Heights is currently touring after the release of its second full-length album, Neptune.
Listen to the band's cover of "River," below.
