Jay Z has come a long way from his childhood growing up in the Brooklyn projects, but despite his wealth and fame, he has never stopped giving it up to his home borough. In his 2009 hit "Empire State of Mind," the rapper praises New York for being the place where dreams come true, and he even names specific spots across the city. One of the spots that made the list is 560 State Street, where Jay himself used to live. This piece of hip-hop history is now on the market for $1.4 million.
According to StreetEasy, the two-bedroom loft is located in a prime spot where four popular Brooklyn neighborhoods converge. It's also positioned right by Atlantic Terminal, so commutes to and from the pad are a breeze. It's even near Barclays Center, where Jay Z's team the Brooklyn Nets play. Imagine that.
Take a look ahead for more photos of Jay Z's former "stash spot" and start dreaming about a life in New York. The hip-hop artist and Brooklyn native said it himself: There's no place in the world that can compare.
According to StreetEasy, the two-bedroom loft is located in a prime spot where four popular Brooklyn neighborhoods converge. It's also positioned right by Atlantic Terminal, so commutes to and from the pad are a breeze. It's even near Barclays Center, where Jay Z's team the Brooklyn Nets play. Imagine that.
Take a look ahead for more photos of Jay Z's former "stash spot" and start dreaming about a life in New York. The hip-hop artist and Brooklyn native said it himself: There's no place in the world that can compare.
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 9
The large master bedroom also has a spacious closet, so there's room for all your Rocawear.
Advertisement