This Video Answers A Crucial Question About Egg-Freezing

Then, of course, there are the questions of cost (expect at least $10,000 each time) and whether or not you'll actually end up being able to thaw and use those eggs later on. Although egg-freezing is a great option to have, it's not exactly the perfect insurance policy many of us assume it to be. Plus, as with most fertility issues, doctors don't always agree on the specifics, which is why FertilityIQ pulls together several experts to weigh in on each topic. That's something that patients don't necessarily see if they only go to one clinic.Originally launched back in February, FertilityIQ is like an independent "Yelp for fertility clinics." Users can review and rate their experiences with doctors and facilities across the country, so that others can compare results when looking for their own fertility treatment. That's especially important because this kind of unbiased data doesn't really exist anywhere else.Yet the site's cofounders felt there was still more to do. "There are still really important, grinding questions — lots of them — that [users] need answers to," says cofounder Jake Anderson-Bialis. "We've come to realize that it's our job to provide thoughtful, credible, data-driven information that elucidates these myriad issues."The new video (extended version here ) is part of the site's relaunch. In addition to a series of in-depth videos about fertility-related topics, the site's major feature — fertility clinic and doctor reviews — is getting even more helpful. Now that the site reaches about a third of all fertility patients in the U.S., FertilityIQ has enough data to let users refine their searches by patient type. That means they'll be able to get results from people who are more like them in age, ethnicity, income, and fertility goals — and, hopefully, more likely to have similar experiences."I'll search by 'New York,' 'Ashkenazi Jewish woman,' 'consultant,' and I'm like, Oh my gosh, my people! Everything you're saying totally resonates with me!" says cofounder Deborah Anderson-Bialis.At the same time, "We're trying to provide honest, transparent, two-sided information so people can see the spectrum of opinion that's out there," Deborah says. "[Although there is uncertainty,] we've tried to arm people with all of the data that does exist."