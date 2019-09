People Are Dyeing Their Hair With Dunkin' Donuts Coffee — But Is It Safe?

As you can see in the before-and-after photos above, hair is tinted a darker shade of brown once it's colored with coffee. But as Andy James , a colorist at L.A.’s Salon Benjamin, says, you may not get salon-quality results. “I wouldn’t recommend doing this at home, because color isn’t going to be as even as when coloring your hair at the salon,” he says. “We as hairdressers understand porosity, and apply color in order to achieve perfectly even color. In [the tutorial’s] pictures, you can see that her roots are still similar to her natural color, but now her ends are black, which now requires color-correction.”But James does see the conditioning benefits that coloring with coffee can provide. And Melinda Miller-Rider , a colorist at L.A.’s Andy LeCompte Salon, likes the idea of DIY-coloring with natural ingredients. “Humans have been dyeing their hair with natural ingredients like teas, berries, and coffee for centuries,” she says. “Though hair tends to fade faster when dyeing with coffee and other natural ingredients, the upside is they may not have harsh additives — which can be hard on the endocrine system — when in raw or organic form. Coffee is also typically acidic, making hair shiny and soft.”Bottom line: If you're looking to give coffee-dyed hair a try, Miller-Rider suggests using organic beans only. “Unless you’re using organic coffee, who knows what chemicals and additives are being deposited in your hair shaft,” she points out. Or, skip the uncertainty and book an affordable, shine-inducing gloss treatment instead — the money you may save in color-correction alone could keep you drinking the good stuff for the rest of the year.