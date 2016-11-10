Story from TV Shows

That iPhone Battery Is The REAL Star Of AHS: Roanoke

Erin Donnelly
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from last night's episode of AHS: Roanoke. Read at your own risk.

Between the election and last night's gore-fest, our nerves are frayed. We are putty in your hands, Ryan Murphy. Please tread carefully.

In true AHS fashion, season 6's penultimate episode saw a lot of blood, a lot of murder, and a teensy bit of Uber. Taissa Farmiga returned, but then died. There's only one person left standing, and it's Lee. Oh, and Lana Winters is returning for next week's finale.

That's a lot to process, but fans on Twitter have just one thing on their minds: the characters' incredibly long-lasting iPhone batteries. You know you're desensitized to violence when you walk away wondering if you can pick up one of those phones at the Apple Store.

But, seriously... can we?

