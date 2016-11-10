Between the election and last night's gore-fest, our nerves are frayed. We are putty in your hands, Ryan Murphy. Please tread carefully.
In true AHS fashion, season 6's penultimate episode saw a lot of blood, a lot of murder, and a teensy bit of Uber. Taissa Farmiga returned, but then died. There's only one person left standing, and it's Lee. Oh, and Lana Winters is returning for next week's finale.
That's a lot to process, but fans on Twitter have just one thing on their minds: the characters' incredibly long-lasting iPhone batteries. You know you're desensitized to violence when you walk away wondering if you can pick up one of those phones at the Apple Store.
But, seriously... can we?
What kind of satan / witchery powered iPhones these white people using? I need their kinda battery. I'm already on 2%. #AHSRonoake— 🐰 (@rawrfacexc) November 10, 2016
So far this season taught me:— Joelle Askey (@joelle_askey) November 10, 2016
1. Record everything even if Im about to die
2. Have a phone thats battery lasts for an eternity#AHSRonoake
whatever phone/camera charger they are using I would love to invest in one that is one hell of a battery #ahs #ahs6 #AHSRonoake pic.twitter.com/Wd0NGkY5z2— shyfacediva (@shyfacediva) November 10, 2016
#AHSRonoake the only show where everyone dies except the cell phone battery life.— XM (@usagiuniverse) November 10, 2016
I wanna know where they got their phones at that the battery lasts 3 days!! Not one person has had to stop and charge! #AHSRonoake pic.twitter.com/w99WvLiN7Y— Dawn Walker (@dawnwalker32) November 10, 2016
#AHSRonoake— buffy (@OKylerr) November 10, 2016
t-mobile assistant: hi what phone would u like
me: the IPhone off of american horror story roanoke i heardthe battery is great
I want Audrey to survive #AHSRonoake bc she's the only one who's questioned the battery life of these damn phones— Hollie Ferrer (@_holls_balls) November 3, 2016