Stephen Colbert's Election Monologue Will Break Your Heart

Stephen Colbert was always at his best when pointing out the absurdity and hypocrisy in American government. Unfortunately for the majority of Americans, he's about to have another long moment in the sun. That moment began late Tuesday night, as Colbert delivered a monologue that can only be described as bereft and searching.
"How did our politics get so poisonous?" he asks, using the question as a jumping-off point to explore what has become a uniquely divided time in American history.
He pinpoints Watergate as the moment at which American politics changed. While it doesn't solve literally anything, it can be therapeutic to hear.
Watch below.
If you're struggling with the election results right now, and you probably are, you would do well to remember Boethius' wheel.
"Inconstancy is my very essence," says the wheel. "Rise up on my spokes if you like but don't complain when you're cast back down into the depths. Good time pass away, but then so do the bad. Mutability is our tragedy, but it's also our hope. The worst of times, like the best, are always passing away."
