Since 1997, Harry Potter has inspired children, teens, and adults to be brave, confident, and revolutionary. Now, more than ever, this is what America wants: messages of hope, triumph, and righteousness. Whatever your political views, there are elements of J.K. Rowling's books that can be supplied to everyone who felt a tinge of anticipation about the upcoming months and years.
Buzzfeed noticed that Twitter is filled with messages of solace as Potter fans find strength and guidance from everyone's favorite wizard. If Harry Potter was able to survive Voldemort, then we too can band together to provide support and encouragement from our friends, family, and strangers. (Although it's pretty clear which candidate is Dumbledore and which is Voldemort.) Unrest doesn't mean defeat, it means motivation and perseverance. As Dumbledore wisely told Potter in The Order Of The Phoenix, "Harry, suffering like this proves you are still a man! This pain is part of being human … the fact that you can feel pain like this is your greatest strength." We are all stronger together.
Read on for more of the best Harry Potter election tweets.
