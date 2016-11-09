On Tuesday, students at the University of New Hampshire were delighted to have some unexpected assistance casting their ballots. Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding, who plays Ezra Fitz on the show, volunteered to shuttle college students off-campus to polling places. He was joined by former PLL actor Huw Collins, who played Archer Dunhill.
The actors drove voters from UNH throughout Election Day. They're both vocal Clinton supporters, but their mission on Tuesday was to get young adults from any party to polls. The proof? Harding and Collins happily gave one young Trump supporter a ride.
"We may not have the same political views, but they still gave me a ride and liked my red shirt," UNH student Laura Tilton wrote on Instagram.
While dozens of celebrities have hit the polls and encouraged people to vote in the 2016 election, these two actors truly went above and beyond. Ezra Fitz, sir, you have our vote.
My kid snagged Ian Harding helping the rideless voters on the UNH campus!#ElectionDay #pll #PrettyLittleLiars #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/OSfYfDZUcT— Laurie Dubay (@LaurieDubay) November 8, 2016
