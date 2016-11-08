Stranger Things' Barb Gets Real About Surviving Self-Harm

Our affection for Shannon Purser, who plays Barb on Stranger Things, is no secret. Now, she's given everyone even more reason to love her as she's shared social media messages that talk a little bit about her journey away from self-harm.
Specifically, she posted an image of her "just in case" blade, which she has now thrown in the trash. Addicts of all kinds will empathize with this image. The little talisman kept around as a reminder of the bad old days.
Specifically, she posted an image of her "just in case" blade, which she has now thrown in the trash. Addicts of all kinds will empathize with this image. The little talisman kept around as a reminder of the bad old days.
*TRIGGER WARNING* I haven't self-harmed in years, but I kept this around, "just in case." I forgot it was there & now it's in the trash. pic.twitter.com/C0oAQTL0IM— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) November 7, 2016
She also offered hope.
Recovery is possible. Please don't give up on yourself.— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) November 7, 2016
And she further expanded on her recovery process when speaking with ET:
"I'm so happy to be able to help other people by talking about my struggles," she told the publication. "I guess I'd just say, 'You're worthy of love, valuable, and beautiful. You can and will get through this.' Getting the help you need to deal with this is a form of self-love and you are worth it."
Powerful words from a powerful woman.
"I'm so happy to be able to help other people by talking about my struggles," she told the publication. "I guess I'd just say, 'You're worthy of love, valuable, and beautiful. You can and will get through this.' Getting the help you need to deal with this is a form of self-love and you are worth it."
Powerful words from a powerful woman.
If you or someone you know are thinking about self-harm or suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement