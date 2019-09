Use This App To Buy Cheap Late-Night Meals & Save The Environment

There's a new app in development that might actually make you want to wait until late at night to make dinner plans. The reward will be a gourmet meal at a discount price that kind of helps the environment, too. Food for All would let you buy food restaurants have left over just before they close for the night.Just to clarify, you are not buying someone else's leftovers, but rather food that didn't sell, which restaurants would otherwise be throwing away. The app allows you to enter your location and choose from restaurants near you, where you can schedule a pickup. The restaurants will not provide menus, but with prices of 50 to 80% off, you might be happy to get whatever they're serving."My family back in Mexico comes from the hospitality business,” founder David Rodriguez told BostInno of why he began developing the app while finishing his MBA at Hult International Business School, in Cambridge, MA. “I saw how much food was wasted in hotels, restaurants and venues...I wanted to do something about it.”