The 2016 Election Is Ruining Sex, No Matter Who You're Voting For

Turns out, this election isn't just having an effect on your stress levels, it's also doing a number on your libido.
According to New York Magazine, a new survey by the fertility app Kindara found that the amount of sex women were having is way down this election season — especially for women voters who identify as Democrat.
In October, Kindara surveyed 928 women who use the app and identify as U.S. citizens that can vote in the 2016 election. It found that 19% of Democratic women reported the election was having a negative impact on their sex lives. 9% of Republican women said the same.
When it came to what women were looking forward to on Election Day, voting or having sex, 45% of Republican women surveyed said sex, with 25% of Democrats saying the same.
Out of the women Kindara surveyed, 4% admitted that they would not get pregnant until they knew the results of this election. No surprise, 56% of the women who said they would delay a pregnancy were Democrats, while 18% were Republicans.
But it wasn't all doom and gloom for Democrats. Those women affiliated with the party of Hillary Clinton were more open to having relationships with someone who isn't of their political party — 33% said they were with a non-Democrat.
Only 16% of Republican women, on the other hand, reported dating someone who was not a Republican.
