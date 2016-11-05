According to co-creators Aline Brosh McKenna and Rachel Bloom, the second season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is about "certainty." But in the third episode, Rebecca (Bloom) is anything but certain.
Rebecca has found herself in a love triangle with Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) and Greg (Santino Fontana). She moved to West Covina, CA, for Josh, but now, she's second-guessing herself and wondering if she's meant to be with Greg.
In a true moment of character development, Rebecca has returned to Dr. Akopian (Michael Hyatt) for therapy. Unfortunately, she doesn't listen to any of his advice, i.e, that she shouldn't be pursuing a relationship with either Josh or Greg. Instead, Rebecca decides to base her decisions on signs from the universe.
Of course, that plan quickly backfires. When Rebecca throws up after eating a vending-machine egg salad, she instantly assumes she's pregnant — and that it's a sign she's meant to be with Josh. Rebecca's immediate (and incorrect) assumption brings the show back into meta territory, too — every time a female character on TV throws up, she must be pregnant, right?
But before Rebecca realizes she's not pregnant, Josh sees that she bought prenatal vitamins. She tries to convince him that raising a child together will be a good thing for them — but only for a few minutes. She soon realizes that she has her period. The brief pregnancy scare is enough for Josh, though, and he leaves Rebecca's house — for good.
Instead of using Josh's departure as a catalyst for introspection, Rebecca runs straight into the arms of Greg — she happens to run into him on a walk through the woods. The pair share a kiss, but Greg's father reminds him that Rebecca has a tendency to string him along, which probably won't be great for his sobriety.
Speaking of Greg's dad, he's sold his house and plans to live in a senior-retirement center. He wants Greg to use some of the money from the sale to pursue his dream of going to business school at Emory. Greg is hesitant, but he decides to take the plunge after a talk with his AA sponsor, who reminds him there are meetings in Atlanta, too.
Rebecca sees Greg's going-away post on Snapchat and, in true rom-com format, races to the airport to stop him, or at least figure out what's going on. (It looks like the Snapchat story didn't explain the whole Emory thing.) Against all odds, she makes it in time to stop him and we're left wondering whether or not he'll go through with the plan.
Meanwhile, Paula is dealing with her own issues, since she's no longer a part of Rebecca's schemes. Rebecca might not be pregnant, but Paula is late, too. She takes the pregnancy test that she bought for Rebecca — and it's positive.
The news comes as Darryl (Pete Gardner) surprises Paula with the news that he pulled some strings to allow her to start law school in the current semester as part of a rolling admissions program. Will Crazy Ex-Girlfriend follow in the footsteps of fellow CW show Jane the Virgin, and offer a realistic abortion so that Paula can pursue her dreams? Whatever Paula decides, next week's episode is sure to be an emotional one.
