There's Another National Doughnut Day — & We're Not Mad About It

We recently discovered that there are, in fact, two National Doughnut Days. Not one, but two. So if you thought that this past June's celebration was your last hurrah for the doughy treats, you were sorely mistaken. Turns out NDD the sequel is slated for this Saturday, November 5. And we are certainly not mad about it.
On the downside, it seems that this duplicate day hasn't been deemed as official as the first. After scouring the web for sugar-serving coupons, there weren't any freebie deals. But fear not, dessert-for-breakfast lovers, we've rounded up the next best thing.
Check out the top 10 doughnut recipes on Pinterest and get to DIYing your own at home.
This year was rainbow everything — so why not keep riding that train?
3. Easy Homemade Glazed Doughnut Holes
Ah, what could be more fall than these? Absolutely nothing.
5. Blueberry Lemon Glazed Baked Doughnuts
If we're already having dessert for breakfast why not through in some booze, too?
