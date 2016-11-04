There's Another National Doughnut Day — & We're Not Mad About It

Elizabeth Buxton
We recently discovered that there are, in fact, two National Doughnut Days. Not one, but two. So if you thought that this past June's celebration was your last hurrah for the doughy treats, you were sorely mistaken. Turns out NDD the sequel is slated for this Saturday, November 5. And we are certainly not mad about it.
On the downside, it seems that this duplicate day hasn't been deemed as official as the first. After scouring the web for sugar-serving coupons, there weren't any freebie deals. But fear not, dessert-for-breakfast lovers, we've rounded up the next best thing.

Check out the top 10 doughnut recipes on Pinterest and get to DIYing your own at home.
1. Baked Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut
This recipe pays homage to a classic member of the doughnut family.

2. Baked Funfetti Doughnuts
This year was rainbow everything — so why not keep riding that train?

3. Easy Homemade Glazed Doughnut Holes
Sorry Dunkin' — we'll be making our own Munchkins this time.

4. Apple Cider Doughnuts
Ah, what could be more fall than these? Absolutely nothing.

5. Blueberry Lemon Glazed Baked Doughnuts
We made these for the 'gram.

6. Maple Glazed Doughnuts
Anything with a maple glaze is just fine by us.

7. Baked Red Velvet Doughnut
Who needs red velvet cupcakes when you can have these doughnuts, instead?

8. Galaxy Donuts
Now you can DIY the trendiest of trends.

9. Oreo Donuts
Oreo plus doughnut? We'll have a dozen doughreos, please.

10. Whiskey Bacon Baked Doughnuts
If we're already having dessert for breakfast why not through in some booze, too?
