The Walking Dead is going to be giving you a little something extra very soon.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the November 13 episode will be 85 minutes long, instead of the usual 60. This may or may not be a good thing, depending on how you feel about Negan.
The fourth episode of the current season has the bat-wielding maniac taking a trip to Alexandria, VA, to check in with Rick and the others.
The episode's summary should also have you feeling a little nervous: “The remaining members of the group try to keep it together in Alexandria; they receive a sobering visit.”
Uh-oh. It definitely doesn't sound like Negan's just stopping by to say a quick hello, which raises a lot of questions. Is Rick going to be able to keep it together? Will he lose another member of his team? Will he have to cut off someone's arm?
Honestly, at this point, anything is possible with Negan — he's what real nightmares are made of.
What we do know is that this will be one of the longest episodes to date. So prepare yourself, this is likely going to be long, bumpy ride.
