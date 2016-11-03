When Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, asked for a change to the way its delicious chocolate-hazelnut creation is categorized by the FDA, we're pretty sure the company didn't expect the agency to put out a call for opinions from all of America. Who knew our favorite supposedly-for-dessert-but-really-all-the-time spread was so full of drama?
Basically, the deal is that Nutella — or, as the FDA classifies it, "flavored nut butter spread" — is currently considered a "dessert topping" alongside syrups and whipped cream. That means that, according to recently-updated FDA guidelines, Nutella packaging has to list nutritional information for larger serving sizes than other types of food products: two tablespoons, specifically.
The spread was originally placed in that category back in the '90s when most people ate Nutella on ice cream. Today, Ferrero says, people are more likely to eat it on toast, fruit, or waffles. So it's asked that the FDA either put it in the group that includes jams, honey, and jelly or create a whole new category simply for "nut cocoa-based spreads."
Why is that a big deal? Well, foods in the jelly group (as in this potential new group) are only required to list nutrition information for smaller, one-tablespoon serving sizes. And let's be real: When you see the stats for one tablespoon of Nutella, it sounds a whole lot healthier than the numbers listed for two tablespoons.
Unsurprisingly, the internet has some strong feelings here ("Most of us already eat too much Nutella, and we know it. Don’t let the makers of Nutella trick us into eating more," writes Angela Chen at The Verge). Luckily, the FDA is asking for everyone's opinion on this extremely important matter. Specifically, the agency wants to know how much Nutella you actually eat (and how you eat the stuff) so it can gauge a realistic serving size requirement.
Go ahead and make your voice heard — you have until January 3.
