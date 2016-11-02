Johnny Depp, Role Model, To Appear In Fantastic Beasts Series

Johnny Depp, America's premiere actor for children, will star in the sequel to the hotly anticipated J.K. Rowling-penned Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Variety reports.
Though Warner Brothers is remaining mum on what role Depp will play, we do know that the former Mr. Amber Heard will appear at least briefly in Fantastic Beasts before stepping into a more major role next time.
Depp has made quite a name for himself starring in children's entertainments. His Pirates star-turn has inspired countless costumes and near-countless ticket sales. He's also found a recurring role in the disastrous Alice series, which can probably count adults desperate to entertain their children for even a single moment as its only partrons. And let's not forget Mortdecai, in which Depp turns in a performance so cloying that only the pre-verbal can stand to look directly at it for more than a moment at a time.
We think it's high time to ask: Is Johnny Depp good? Was he ever?
We hope for our own sake that he hasn't strapped his star to another sinking ship.
His career is going great, though.
Fantastic Beasts is due out November 18. Its sequel is planned for November 16, 2018, with shooting slated for next year.
