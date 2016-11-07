Thanks in part to Halloween, the 1998 teen horror film The Faculty was on TV last week. And all I could think was, Well, what happened to that girl? I couldn't remember her name, but she used to be in everything.



Have you ever had that moment? You're watching a favorite movie and suddenly realize that you don't know what happened to the girl or guy who used to be in every teen movie from the '80s or '90s. Sure, there are the Alicia Silverstones, Gabrielle Unions, and Sarah Michelle Gellars of the world that we still follow in pop culture, but what about the rest? What about the actor that didn't grow up to be Joseph Gordon-Levitt or Elijah Wood? What about the favorite faces you never see anymore? We decided to investigate.



Ahead, 15 familiar faces from some of your favorite teen movies — and everything they've been up to since the last time you spotted them.