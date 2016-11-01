Sarah Jessica Parker's Thanksgiving Dinner Nightmare Is SO Relatable

Unlike her iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker knows her way around the kitchen, especially when it comes to preparing Thanksgiving dinner. The actress recently dished to Bon Appétit about how her family celebrates this food-centric holiday, and it left us wishing we had an invitation this year.



SJP has a few signature dishes that she always makes sure are on the Thanksgiving table. Most important among her Turkey Day faves is a rather unusual dish of baby peas with sour cream, salted butter, and grainy mustard. According to the actress, it's so good her guests "want to inject it into their bloodstream." Though she's mastered this specific recipe, however, Parker hasn't always been so confident about preparations for the holiday.



In her Bon Appétit interview, Sarah Jessica Parker admits that she was extremely nervous the first time she hosted a Thanksgiving. At the time, she was living in Los Angeles and her then boyfriend's parents were coming over for the special holiday meal. Talk about pressure. Her nerves in anticipation of the big day translated into a pretty vivid anxiety dream. She explained, "I had never cooked a turkey in my life and I was really, really young and I remember having a dream the night before that I had only cooked a carcass. I pulled it out, revealed it, and it was a carcass."



Despite those understandable fears, Parker says she's never had any major IRL turkey fails. Those of you planning to take on Thanksgiving for the first time this year, take note. You might be nervous, but as SJP can attest, you can handle it.