JetBlue Has $34 Flights — But Only For Two Short Days

Let's face it: This election season has been a real drag. Now that we're approaching the home stretch, you might be feeling drained and in need of an escape. Hey, we get it, and so does JetBlue. That's why the airline is having a two-day flash sale, which it's calling "Elect a Vacation."
With this sale, you can find fantastic deals on flights to destinations where you can finally relax — away from all the election-season drama. With Elect a Vacation, airfare is starting as low as $34 to destinations like Las Vegas and Long Beach. For just $39, Chicagoans can take a trip to Fort Lauderdale to unwind on the beach, and Boston-based travelers can explore the Big Apple. What perfect ways to avoid annoying post-election conversations.
These low prices apply to travel starting on November 9, the day after the election, so you can vote, watch the results, and then get outta dodge. Additionally, you can find deals on flights all the way until February 28, so if you don't think you'll be desperate for your escape until well after the inauguration, you can simply wait.
As always with flight sales, these deals don't apply to travel on certain days of the week, and there are some longer stretches of blackout dates, so be sure to read all the details carefully when booking your flight. To find all the discounted rates covered under the Elect a Vacation sale, visit JetBlue's website. Remember: It all ends on Wednesday, November 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Book today, so you can finally get away.
