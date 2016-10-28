Burger King Trolled McDonald's With This Hilarious Halloween Prank

Halloween season has proven to be rough on McDonald's. Earlier this month, the fast-food chain had no choice but to put its beloved mascot Ronald McDonald into temporary retirement in light of all the recent creepy-ass clown sightings around the world. As if that weren't enough to deal with, McDonald's just got trolled by Burger King with a pretty clever Halloween prank.
On Tuesday, the people of Queens, NY were met with an unexpected sight when they passed by the local Burger King. The entire building was decked out for the upcoming holiday, but it wasn't simply decorated with spooky props. The Burger King was literally dressed in costume.
A giant white sheet was draped over the whole place, and there were two eyes cut out near the top of the sheet where it lay over the restaurant's rounded sign. On the sheet was written "McDonald's." Yep, the building was disguised as the ghost of McDonald's. Cold-blooded, we know. The sign underneath the ghost read, "Booooo! Just Kidding. We still flame-grill our burgers." Ouch, McDonald's, you need some ice for that burn?
On Tuesday, the people of Queens, NY were met with an unexpected sight when they passed by the local Burger King. The entire building was decked out for the upcoming holiday, but it wasn't simply decorated with spooky props. The Burger King was literally dressed in costume.
A giant white sheet was draped over the whole place, and there were two eyes cut out near the top of the sheet where it lay over the restaurant's rounded sign. On the sheet was written "McDonald's." Yep, the building was disguised as the ghost of McDonald's. Cold-blooded, we know. The sign underneath the ghost read, "Booooo! Just Kidding. We still flame-grill our burgers." Ouch, McDonald's, you need some ice for that burn?
Advertisement
The reactions to the prank on Twitter are majorly mixed. While some people thought it was a hilarious and brilliant marketing scheme, others saw it as straight-up shady.
This Burger King dressed up as a McDonald's ghost. Savage level 10/10. pic.twitter.com/yxGRQcS11Y— Elliot Tebele (@FuckJerry) October 25, 2016
This Burger King dressing up as a McDonald's ghost is a a level of pettiness once unheard of pic.twitter.com/fldCfZ0gWD— Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) October 25, 2016
Now that’s the competitive Halloween spirit I like to see @BurgerKing!! 😂https://t.co/nkRnVBfIXk— John Legere (@JohnLegere) October 27, 2016
Advertisement