The Queen Is Hiring Again & The Position Comes With Free Lunch

If you're looking for a great job, forget about Indeed, ditch Monster.com, and log out of LinkedIn. The job of your dreams can be found on the Royal Household's website, as Travel + Leisure points out. That's right, the queen of England is hiring, and unlike the "linen keeper" position she posted back in July, this new one is a desk job.
The title she's looking to fill is "assistant anniversaries officer," and if you're hired, you'll be helping the monarch send out celebratory letters. According to the official job description, "The Anniversaries Team helps to produce congratulatory messages that provide a vital link between the queen and the public. You'll prepare and send out messages that mean so much to so many people."
The responsibilities come with a £21,000 paycheck, which is around $25,566 a year. It may not sound like much, but you'll get some additional perks. The website points out that employees receive 33 days of annual leave and that lunch is provided. Luncheon at Buckingham Palace every day? Um, yes, we'd like to apply.
If, like us, you're already sold on the idea of writing birthday and anniversary cards on behalf of the queen all day, slow your roll, because she has expectations for the candidate who lands this gig. The listing says that applicants should have IT skills, be detail-oriented and capable of multitasking, and of course, they must possess natural communication skills.
Think you meet the requirements? The application closes on Sunday, October 29, so take the next few days to clean up your résumé, then hit apply.
