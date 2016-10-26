Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival will be released next month, which means we need to start planning our binge-watching snack menu ASAP. All true fans of the show know you must have the proper snacks to accompany, well, all of life's activities, but especially TV-watching. We learned in a very early episode, "That Damn Donna," that the ladies won't even let others join their television marathons without an offering of pizza. So, to honor the Gilmore goddesses properly, we need to have the perfect refreshments for the reboot. That's where Kristi Carlson comes in.
Earlier this year, Carlson, a baker, caterer, and Gilmore Girls super-fan, launched a Kickstarter campaign to help turn her dream of a Stars Hollow cookbook into reality. Just as we've been counting down the days until A Year In The Life, series devotees have also been eagerly anticipating the release of the cookbook. Yesterday, Eat Like a Gilmore: The Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of Gilmore Girls finally hit the shelves, and it's already an Amazon best seller.
In the book, you'll find recipes for some of the show's most iconic dishes and drinks. According to a press release from Skyhorse Publishing, Carlson drew inspiration from "Luke's Diner, Sookie's eclectic inn fare, Emily's fancy Friday night dinners, and favorites from around Stars Hollow." Hopefully, some of the international cuisine from Al's Pancake World made it into the mix. We do know there are easy-to-follow recipes for "The Rory," the fruity cocktail Emily creates for Rory's 21st birthday, Jackson's deep-fried turkey, and much more. Pick up a copy today so you can finally join Lorelai and Rory as world-champion eaters.
