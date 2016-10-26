Gordon Ramsay Screams His Definitive List Of The 5 Worst Halloween Treats

What's the worst thing that was ever dropped in your trick-or-treat pail? When I was growing up, the dentist who lived down the street handed out toothbrushes every year on Halloween. Though his offerings were met with disdain from neighborhood kids, even toothbrushes don't seem like the worst offenders in the category of bad trick-or-treat giveaways, because at least they have a practical use. Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay appeared to tell us what he thinks are the five worst halloween treats you could ever give out.
In classic Ramsay fashion, he didn't simply share his opinion, he screamed it. The Hell's Kitchen host called Smarties, "the perfect combination of aspirin and Tums." I've always enjoyed Smarties, but even I have to admit this is a painfully accurate description. Another spot-on analogy he makes is saying Candy Corn is really just "earwax in the shape of a rotten tooth." Gross, but kind of true.
The final two treats on his list aren't even candy, and let's face it, giving a child anything other than candy on Halloween is a real slap in the face. By the time he reaches the final "treat," pennies, Ramsay is so enraged he simply screams expletives and throws the bowl of pennies at the camera. That seems pretty close to how a child would feel receiving pennies on Halloween, though they probably wouldn't have the curse words to express it. Watch the clip below to hear his whole list and see if you agree.
