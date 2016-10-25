Whatever you had planned for Halloween, you’ve already been upstaged by a baby. Meet Lorelai, who, at 3 months, was lucky enough to be in what just might be the most magical photo shoot in the world. Because what beats babies in costumes? Nothing. (looking at you too, Eleven baby)
Lorelai’s mother, Kayla Glover, is a photographer who has loved Harry Potter since she was 10 years old. “It is fair to say I always planned to introduce my children to the series at a young age,” she explained to Huffington Post.
She even incorporated her own original set of books into the shoot.
For props, she borrowed her nice’s wand and a used a Halloween prop cauldron. As to how Lorelai felt about the whole thing? She might be way too young to appreciate the story of The Boy Who Lived, but she did enjoy “chewing on the wand,” according to her mom.
This wasn’t her first themed shoot, either. Lorelai also posed as everyone’s favorite Pokemon trainer, Ash, a few months ago.
